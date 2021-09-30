Our string of nice weather continues

Subtle cool down Thursday & Friday

Limited/no rain into the weekend

Tropical Storm Victor forms off the African coast

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Cooler, Canadian air moves in for Thursday and especially Friday. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday morning.

A blocking pattern keeps a fairly stagnant weather pattern into the weekend as we see very little movement in the overall weather pattern.

Cooler air returns by the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday offer up a return of warmer temperatures that will be slightly above average. Highs in the low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds Sunday afternoon. We do have a slight chance for a shower late Sunday.

Quiet weather continues into the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week.

A slow moving front pushes in early next week leading to more rain for the region. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Not only do we have Hurricane Sam, but we also now have Tropical Storm Victor. Both of these tropical systems should remain out at see with no direct impacts to the United States. We are also watching two other areas of possible development. Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.