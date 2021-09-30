Advertisement

Princess Blanding brings campaign for Governor to western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin are dominating the headlines in the race for governor, but they aren’t the only candidates on the November ballot.

Wednesday, Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding brought her campaign to western Virginia.

She spent the morning in Montgomery County with opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, visiting the site on Yellow Finch Lane where tree sitters blocked the path of the pipeline for over two years.

“It reminds me of Hurricane Katrina, where you heard people say ‘Does anybody hear us? Does anybody see us? Does anybody care?” Blanding told WDBJ7 in an interview. “I’m a science teacher. I’m a mother and I understand the importance of protecting our environment.”

Later in the day, Blanding met voters in downtown Blacksburg. And she took part in a panel discussion at the Lyric Theatre focusing on criminal, racial and climate justice.

