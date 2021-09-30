Two Radford elementary schools transform halls into biomedical labs

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two elementary schools have transformed their halls into different biomedical labs and a hospital.

It’s all a part of a district-wide STEM program called ‘Project Lead the Way’ (PLTW).

It is a project-based and hands-on learning program.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade can participate in biomedical, computer science, and engineering pathways.

Teachers facilitate activities, a project, and a problem for them to solve.

Educators say this process allows students to gain the knowledge and skills they will need to solve a real-world problem.

“If they’re interested, they’re going to pursue that all the way through high school, and then they’ll kind of know what they want to do. And, and I just think solving real-world problems. That’s where education is headed,” said Darline Lane, a PLTW and STEM specialist at Belle Heth School.

“If it’s at the lower level, we’re also working on all the five C’s of working collaboratively and using kind communication and cooperation, critical thinking, and creative thinking. And because it’s so hands-on, it’s just very engaging,” said Blenna Patterson, a PLTW and STEM coordinator at McGarg Elementary School.

Many of the display items are from Radford University’s Biology Department.

Lane and Patterson say the entire week is like a “relaunch” of PLTW.

