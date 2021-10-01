Advertisement

Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school. They say he then shot a school employee in the back.

The police chief did not identify either person by name.

He said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

