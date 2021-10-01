2021 Christmas Mother named

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - A decades long tradition announced this year’s leader.

A local woman is chosen each year to stand in as the Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother, and will help organize a massive giving effort to help families in need each Christmas.

The group may have looked like a gathering of ladies who lunch, but if you look closely, you’ll see small teddy bears on many of them.

It’s the mark of a Christmas Mother.

At the center table, last year’s Christmas Mother, Brenda Linkenhoker, announced the newest member of their exclusive club: “I want to introduce to you Sue Rollinson.”

“They kind of spring it on you,” joked Rollinson. “They invite you to lunch, and say, oh, and by the way, how would you like to be Christmas Mother this year?”

Actually, truth be told, she got a heads up, because running the giant charitable program that the Christmas Mother represents is not a small job.

“She’s making plans right now,” said Martha Nicholson, the 2005 Christmas Mother. “You can’t wait to the last minute. This is not a term paper you can turn in tomorrow. This is something you need to work on every day for about two months beforehand.”

“It’s going to be quite a challenge,” Rollinson admitted.

Especially in the face of COVID, which made them change the format last year from shopping to drive by.

“Actually,” Rollinson said, “the Christmas Mother gets a parade permit to close the street.”

“It’s huge,” said 2011 Christmas Mother Carolyn Young. “A lot of people involved, a lot of work goes, you know, we have to raise the money, but we are from a wonderful community.”

One that can expect to hear from its new Christmas Mother soon.

“And I never even usually think about Christmas until December 20,” Rollinson laughed. “So my family thinks this is a hoot.”

