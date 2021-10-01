Appalachian Power seeks approval for project to reduce Henry County outages

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power is seeking approval for the Fieldale Ridgeway Transmission Line Rebuild Project, designed to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Henry County.

The project involves upgrading about 15 miles of transmission line, and replaces deteriorating wooden poles from the 1940s with steel poles, according to the utility. The upgrades replace aging equipment that caused recent outages for customers south of Fieldale down to the Virginia-North Carolina border and east of Ridgeway toward Sandy Level.

Appalachian Power officials plan to submit an application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) this fall, requesting approval for the project.

Appalachian Power representatives say they prepared the application by reviewing future land use, environmental impacts and input that property owners provided during a virtual open house this year.

The utility plans to rebuild the power line in or near the existing right-of-way. The transmission line upgrade begins at the Fieldale Substation off Appalachian Drive and exits the substation to the east. The line travels south, crosses Route 220 at two locations and travels through Sheffield Substation off Joseph Martin Highway.

The upgrades continue through Ridgeway Substation off Old Mill Road and conclude at a structure near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Appalachian Power representatives say they plan to communicate with property owners in the project area before submitting the company’s application to the SCC. If the SCC accepts the application, property owners can expect an additional mailing explaining how to participate in the project approval process, according to the utility. If the SCC approves the project, Appalachian Power right-of-way representatives plan to discuss next steps with property owners. If the project receives approval, company representatives expect construction to begin in fall 2023 and conclude by summer 2025.

