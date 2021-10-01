Advertisement

A beautiful weekend ahead followed by rain next week

Lots of sunshine with low humidity
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • Pleasant sunshine continues
  • Limited/no rain into the weekend
  • Better rain chances next week

BIRD MIGRATION

Birds are being driven south in large numbers by recent cold fronts. A major migration is forecast by BirdCast overnight thanks to our most recent front.

FRIDAY

Cooler, Canadian air settle in Friday. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday morning.

A blocking pattern keeps a fairly stagnant weather pattern into the weekend as we see very little movement in the overall weather pattern. We could see warmer and slightly more humid weather by the weekend as upper levels winds shift back to the south.

Cooler air returns by the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40.
THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday offer up a return of warmer temperatures that will be slightly above average. Highs in the low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds Sunday afternoon. We do have a slight chance for a shower late Sunday.

More sunshine with a stray storm Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week.

Unsettled weather returns early next week and sticks around for a while.
TROPICS

Not only do we have Hurricane Sam, but we also now have Tropical Storm Victor. Both of these tropical systems should remain out at see with no direct impacts to the United States. We are also watching two other areas of possible development. Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

A slow moving front pushes in early next week leading to more rain for the region.
