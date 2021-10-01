Advertisement

Big rig driver sentenced for transporting teen from Virginia to South Dakota for sex

The young girl got pregnant and had the man’s baby
Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for transporting a teenage girl from Virginia to South Dakota with the intent to have sex.

According to court documents, big rig driver David Skaggs, 33, started communicating on Facebook in 2015 with a 15-year-old boy in Lee County, Virginia. Over the course of several months, Skaggs and the boy, described as AA, developed a friendly relationship. Skaggs got to know AA’s family, including AA’s younger sister, described as KL, who was 13 years old.

In August 2015, Skaggs took AA and KL on a long-distance trip in his tractor-trailer, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Skaggs picked up AA and KL in Lee County and drove them to South Dakota. At a truck stop in South Dakota, Skaggs bought the teens alcohol, and they all drank while sitting in the truck. After AA was asleep, Skaggs had sex with KL in the truck. KL got pregnant and gave birth to Skaggs’s child.

“David Skaggs befriended the victim’s family to gain their trust only to later identify and abuse the young victim after driving her halfway across the country,” said Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. “Today’s sentence reflects the serious nature of his offense and just how serious this Justice Department approaches cases involving the abuse of children. I am grateful to the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Social Services for the professional manner in which they handled this very serious and very delicate matter.”

“The FBI is committed to the safety and well-being of our community members, especially minors who unsuspectingly become associated with online predators and are victimized through betrayal and exploitation,” said Stanley M, Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “FBI Richmond will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify, investigate and prosecute these criminals and provide appropriate resources for the victims. If you know of or suspect someone has inappropriate contact with a minor, please report it to law enforcement immediately.”

