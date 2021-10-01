Campsite Cookout Competition in Douthat State Park Saturday

DOUTHAT STATE PARK, Va. (WDBJ) - The will be some delicious smells wafting through the forest tomorrow.

Starting at 10 a.m., every campsite in Douthat State Park will be holding cooks working on their entry in the Campsite Cookout.

They are each issued a surprise meat by organizers that they then prepare for judges who will award $1,000 to the top dish. And the best part is, for a $10 ticket, spectators get to graze their way through all the entries, as well as enjoy music, shop crafts booths, and even buy beer and wine from sponsors.

”Friday night, when the competition teams show up, we hand them all the meat, and say here’s what you’re cooking,” Ray Keen, Delta SPEE President, explained. “They have no idea what they’re cooking until they show up Friday evening, and it could range from anything. We’ve cooked pork butts in the past, turkey, trout, lamb.”

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the State Park Environmental Education group.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.