Candidate for Appomattox Board of Supervisors accused of forgery

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A candidate for a seat on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors will be in court October 7 after being indicted, along with his wife, as part of a forgery investigation.

Alvin Evans, Jr. and Brandy Evans are the focus of an investigation related to his campaign for the Courthouse District seat. His two charges are for forgery; her 12 charges accuse her of perjuring herself as part of the investigation.

They charges are felonies. Both defendants have been released on bail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.