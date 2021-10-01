Advertisement

Candidate for Appomattox Board of Supervisors accused of forgery

Appomattox Board of Supervisors candidate Alvin Evans Jr. faces forgery charges
Appomattox Board of Supervisors candidate Alvin Evans Jr. faces forgery charges(Evans Campaign FB Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A candidate for a seat on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors will be in court October 7 after being indicted, along with his wife, as part of a forgery investigation.

Alvin Evans, Jr. and Brandy Evans are the focus of an investigation related to his campaign for the Courthouse District seat. His two charges are for forgery; her 12 charges accuse her of perjuring herself as part of the investigation.

They charges are felonies. Both defendants have been released on bail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools plans early-release Wednesdays

Latest News

1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
File Graphic
Fewer than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia from Thursday to Friday
Cannabis grow store already considering expansion
New Bedford County cannabis grow store already considering expansion
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Virginia asks for federal disaster aid for flood-damaged Buchanan County