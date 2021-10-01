Advertisement

Colors pop in Lynchburg’s Art Alley

Art Alley in Lynchburg.
Art Alley in Lynchburg.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A creative effort has transformed an alley just off Lynchburg’s Commerce Street.

Artists came together to create Art Alley.

It features the work of different people from around the area and state.

Downtown Lynchburg Association says they hope this attracts extra visitors and drives more traffic to local businesses.

“We wanted to just create a new public art attraction, something that would draw locals and out of town guests downtown with hopes that businesses would gain support,” said James Ford, Downtown Lynchburg Association marketing coordinator.

The alley formally opened Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

The members of Selma's VFD stand with their trophies.
Selma Volunteer Fire Department brings home top prize
Susan Rollinson receives the teddy bear pin marking her the 2021 Christmas Mother.
2021 Christmas Mother named
Western Virginia Water Authority
Western Virginia Water Authority to resume disconnections
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Suspect arrested for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County child
Pfizer booster vaccine clinic
COVID booster vaccine clinic hosted in Roanoke