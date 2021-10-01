Colors pop in Lynchburg’s Art Alley

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A creative effort has transformed an alley just off Lynchburg’s Commerce Street.

Artists came together to create Art Alley.

It features the work of different people from around the area and state.

Downtown Lynchburg Association says they hope this attracts extra visitors and drives more traffic to local businesses.

“We wanted to just create a new public art attraction, something that would draw locals and out of town guests downtown with hopes that businesses would gain support,” said James Ford, Downtown Lynchburg Association marketing coordinator.

The alley formally opened Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.