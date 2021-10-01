COVID booster vaccine clinic hosted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -People rolled up their sleeves to get their Pfizer booster vaccine on Friday. The clinic was hosted by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“I’ve seen a lot of close friends and some friends that got COVID and I see how bad it is and seen what it really can do so, I don’t want to catch it,” said Jay Divers, who lives in Roanoke.

“I just feel like it would be an extra precaution against the new virus that’s going around, the mutation. I want to stay healthy,” said Terry Blankenship, who lives in Roanoke.

About 1,200 to 1,400 people got their Pfizer booster vaccine at the clinic at the Berglund Center.

“I don’t feel as apprehensive about going out in public knowing I’m protected. I just think people should believe in the science,” said Terry Blankenship, who lives in Roanoke.

To be eligible for the booster shot, you must be at least sixty-five years old or have other qualifying health conditions.

“I’m at the age where I know I need protection. When you get up past 65, anything that can help you stay healthy, I’m all for it,” said Terry Blankenship, who lives in Roanoke.

Terry Blankenship hopes more people will roll up their sleeves to do their part.

“To me, do you want your loved one or even yourself if you’re not vaccinated, do you want to take that chance? It’s like playing Russian roulette. It’s foolish,” said Terry Blankenship, who lives in Roanoke.

There are plenty of places to get the shot. Including another vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center on October 8th.

