The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival runs Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3 at the Berglund Center

This is the second-largest food drive all year for Feeding America Southwest Virginia
Artist Kim Hanzo came by WZBJ24 to display some of her creations that will be at the craft show
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Artist Kim Hanzo is happy that The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival is back at the Berglund Center this year.

Hanzo stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to show off some of her items shoppers can check out this weekend at the Craftsmen’s Classic, including children’s paintings, prints, books and decor from her company, Lellow Lolly.

The craft show features hundreds of artists and craftsmen from over 20 states, juried and selected for originality and creative excellence.

Organizers say you’ll find pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood and more, including specialty foods.

As always, it’s also a great way to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Hours for The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Show are Friday, October 1 from 10-7, Saturday, October 2 from 10-6, and Sunday, October 3 from 11-5.

Admission is free, with a donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

