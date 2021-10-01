Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Grammy award- winning country artist John Berry to perform at The Harvester on Sunday

The cancer survivor spoke with WDBJ about his music and past health struggles
Berry is known for his Christmas tours and legendary country songs for decades
Berry is known for his Christmas tours and legendary country songs for decades(John Berry)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer John Berry’s voice is packed with emotion, resilience and gratitude for still be doing what he loves after some major health setbacks.

Berry recalls returning to the studio to record Christmas songs, after having brain surgery in the mid 1990′s.

“It was really emotional to be in a studio, recording a song that was so meaningful to me at a time that, there was a time I didn’t know if I’d ever sing again,” says Berry.

Fast forward to 2019, Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring 35 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy.

Again, Berry’s voice survived, adding to the emotional layers of his sound.

“It gives you another story, and also I’ve gone to visit with people who are going through the same thing and may have been able to offer them some insight and some hope and it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do that,” says Berry.

A love of music came early for Berry, as he was growing up in Georgia.

“I started playing the guitar at about 12 years old, and my older brother played the guitar and I thought it’d be a lot of fun to play some -- of course older brothers don’t have a lot of time for younger brothers, so my mom taught me how to play three chords,” says Berry.

Learning guitar, along with a family move helped steer him toward his musical career.

“Going from knowing almost everybody in my class to knowing no one in my class, my guitar really kind of became my best friend, he says.

You’ll be able to hear Berry’s beautiful vocals and guitar at his upcoming show Sunday night, October 3rd at The Harvester in Rocky Mount.

“We’ll do songs that folks have heard me sing on the radio over the years and some things that they haven’t heard, if they’re not huge fans-- album cuts and things that we love to do and we’ve got a few new things that we’ll throw in there, as well.”

Berry’s well known for his Christmas songs, having done holiday concert tours for nearly 30 years.

But when asked about his favorite song, Berry went to his signature love song, “Your Love Amazes Me.”

“It’s really cool to think that so many people have used that in their weddings, how cool is it to have a song that’s used as part of a day that’s so important to people. It’s really cool,” says Berry.

For ticket information to Berry’s show Sunday at The Harvester, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
A slow moving front pushes in early next week leading to more rain for the region.
Our string of nice weather lingers into the weekend
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 1, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 1, 2021
We should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 at kick-off.
Friday, October 1, Morning FastCast
Gish Mill Becomes Historical Landmark
Gish Mill Becomes Historical Landmark
Botetourt Schools / Early-Release Wednesdays
Botetourt Schools / Early-Release Wednesdays