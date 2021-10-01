Kunga Fest returns, donations to help abandoned girls in India

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kunga Fest has returned!

In Balance Yoga welcomes the fundraiser back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

They’ll be offering a vegan chili cook-off as well as dozens of classes in-person and online.

All their donations will help support a Home of Hope Orphanage.

It’s a nonprofit providing a safe home for abandoned or trafficked girls in India.

“You know we’re just trying to start to get things back going again and to contribute to this organization. So it’s important to support this organization that we’ve been to and worked with. But also the other biggest thing that we love here is community and stay bring people and try yoga something that we all believe in for our health and wellness,” said Nicole Lafon the owner In Balance Yoga.

Their goal is to raise more than $4,000 for the orphanage.

Kunga Fest starts Friday and continues Saturday at their North Main Street location.

