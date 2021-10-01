Advertisement

Liberty University students call for changes after Title IX lawsuit; president addresses community at convocation

Liberty University president Jerry Prevo speaks during convocation Friday.
Liberty University president Jerry Prevo speaks during convocation Friday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This summer a group of Jane Does filed a lawsuit against Liberty University, alleging Title IX failures.

That lawsuit has sparked the formation of Justice for Janes. Their new petition seeks reforms to the university.

“We want Liberty to be accountable and to provide justice for these Jane Does who for so long have been without the justice that they deserve,” said Josie Young, a group spokesperson.

Young says the group wants three things to happen.

First, they want a third-party audit of LU’s Title IX offices.

Second, they want emergency call boxes on campus that have a direct link to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Third, they want amnesty for students reporting Title IX offenses who might also have violated the Liberty student conduct code.

“Currently, students are very afraid of reporting Title IX cases because they’re afraid of the disciplinary actions that could happen and that’s absolutely awful,” said Young.

Friday during convocation, Liberty University president Jerry Prevo addressed students showing their support for the Jane Does and any other survivors. He said he wants all allegations taken seriously.

“I agree with you that we wanna make this a safe place for all students,” said Prevo. “I’ve told the department that deals with that, I said you take every complaint seriously.”

In response to Prevo’s remarks Friday, the group issued a statement, saying “We appreciate that President Prevo has addressed the situation and we hope that he will hold to his words to enforce action and change on campus.”

They hope their goals can be met as soon as possible.

