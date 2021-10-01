Advertisement

Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting

WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in the hospital with non-critical injuries following a shooting in the 3100 block of Melrose Avenue NW Friday afternoon.

As officers were responding to the scene for a report of shotes fired, they were alerted to a man who arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police found evidence of a shooting at the scene, and no further injuries were reported.

No suspects were located.

Roanoke Police say they believe the public is not in danger, but they continue to work to determine if the victim was targeted or not.

It is believed that the man was driving west when he was hit, then drove to Salem Turnpike/Melrose Avenue NW where he left his personal vehicle and was taken in another vehicle to the hospital.

No arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information that can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

