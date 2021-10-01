Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man shot and killed in a convenience store Wednesday night.

Basil Hubble, 31 of Roanoke was shot to death.

Jamerius Crennell, 20 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder.

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot (Roanoke Police)

Roanoke Police say about 9 p.m. September 29, an officer was patrolling in the area of 6th Street and Moorman Avenue NW. As he passed a mini mart on Moorman Avenue, he saw a man walk into the store and heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside the business, police say. He then saw a person leave the store and run off.

Police found Hubble dead inside the store.

Officers caught Crennell shortly after the shooting; he had a gun and cash with him.

