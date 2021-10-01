Advertisement

Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke

1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man shot and killed in a convenience store Wednesday night.

Basil Hubble, 31 of Roanoke was shot to death.

Jamerius Crennell, 20 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder.

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Jamerius Crennell Mugshot(Roanoke Police)

Roanoke Police say about 9 p.m. September 29, an officer was patrolling in the area of 6th Street and Moorman Avenue NW. As he passed a mini mart on Moorman Avenue, he saw a man walk into the store and heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside the business, police say. He then saw a person leave the store and run off.

Police found Hubble dead inside the store.

Officers caught Crennell shortly after the shooting; he had a gun and cash with him.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools plans early-release Wednesdays

Latest News

File Graphic
Fewer than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia from Thursday to Friday
Appomattox Board of Supervisors candidate Alvin Evans Jr. faces forgery charges
Candidate for Appomattox Board of Supervisors accused of forgery
Cannabis grow store already considering expansion
New Bedford County cannabis grow store already considering expansion
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Virginia asks for federal disaster aid for flood-damaged Buchanan County