News Producer

The producer is one of the most crucial positions at a television station. It requires someone who is a strong leader and excellent communicator, organized and passionate about the news.

This producer position has the potential to serve as a huge opportunity for a journalist who is looking to advance in this business. WDBJ7 is focused on training and growing producers who have an interest in not only putting together incredible newscasts, but working toward a goal of entering management or working in a big time market.

Our News Director, Assistant News Director and Executive Producer all have extensive producing experience and will be focused on helping the person we hire be the absolute best in this position.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, email your resume and a recent newscast to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com. Also, apply online here.

