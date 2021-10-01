Advertisement

Radford University hosts its annual state of the university address

The university highlighted a number of its recent achievements and upcoming plans.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University held its annual state of the university address

The interim president Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre gave this year’s address.

She highlighted a number of the university’s recent achievements and upcoming plans.

Including a new academic initiative with the Appalachian School of Law and expansions at Radford University Carilion.

“The Hive protects. And when it works together on a common goal, it flourishes, this community, this family will stay healthy together, problem-solve together, and we will move forward together,” interim president Dr. Carolyn ‘Lyn’ Ringer Lepre.

The university also announced how they’re offering every degree-seeking student, regardless of need, funds ranging from $500 to $2,500.

These are one-time funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The funding doesn’t impact a student’s financial aid and will be distributed both in the fall and spring semesters.

Radford plans to launch the ‘Highlander Courtside Experience’ in the Dedmon Center. Officials said the new area will provide a secure and upscale location to enjoy food and beverages, as well as premier seating for basketball games. Phase I of the courtside experience will launch this fall, with the start of our men’s basketball season.

The university is also developing an online degree advancement program in Respiratory Therapy that will allow individuals with an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy to obtain their bachelor’s degree utilizing an entirely online format.

