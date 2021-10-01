Selma Volunteer Fire Department brings home top prize

SELMA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Selma Volunteer Fire Department brought some hardware home from the Virginia State Fire Convention.

The convention features a range of competitions involving firefighter skills, performed by eight-man teams from each department that enters.

Selma’s firefighters did well in the individual matches, but when it came to win overall they found themselves up against a neighboring department.

”So it was us and Falling Springs going into the last competition,” Lee Cahoon, the Selma VFD Athletic Director said. “And we had to win first place in that competition to put us over the top, and we edge our neighboring department by one point. We had 21 points and they had 20.”

Alleghany Highlands departments dominated the prizes, with four in top positions.

