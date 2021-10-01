Small Business Spotlight: Taste the Dough in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 Mornin’ welcomed Jessica Atkins, owner of Taste the Dough in Roanoke, on the show for an episode of Small Business Spotlight.

Atkins is a business owner, running her baking business from her home kitchen. Taste the Dough launched in 2019, but had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Now she’s re-launching with a delicious line of made-to-order cookies and other edible treats like truffles and candy apples.

The big vision for Taste the Dough is to open a store in Roanoke where Atkins will also be able to sell edible cookie dough to hungry customers! But until that dream becomes a reality, Atkins is baking up a storm in her home.

Visit her website and follow Taste the Dough on Instagram and Facebook to help build her reputation throughout the Roanoke Valley.

And because Oct. 1 is National Homemade Cookie Day, she’s sharing her chocolate chip cookie recipe with all of Southwest Virginia.

Taste the Dough's Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe (Taste the Dough)

