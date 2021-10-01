Advertisement

Small Business Spotlight: Taste the Dough in Roanoke

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 Mornin’ welcomed Jessica Atkins, owner of Taste the Dough in Roanoke, on the show for an episode of Small Business Spotlight.

Atkins is a business owner, running her baking business from her home kitchen. Taste the Dough launched in 2019, but had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Now she’s re-launching with a delicious line of made-to-order cookies and other edible treats like truffles and candy apples.

The big vision for Taste the Dough is to open a store in Roanoke where Atkins will also be able to sell edible cookie dough to hungry customers! But until that dream becomes a reality, Atkins is baking up a storm in her home.

Visit her website and follow Taste the Dough on Instagram and Facebook to help build her reputation throughout the Roanoke Valley.

And because Oct. 1 is National Homemade Cookie Day, she’s sharing her chocolate chip cookie recipe with all of Southwest Virginia.

Taste the Dough's Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Taste the Dough's Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe(Taste the Dough)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
A slow moving front pushes in early next week leading to more rain for the region.
Our string of nice weather lingers into the weekend

Latest News

National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
Artist Kim Hanza brought her children's books and prints by WZBJ24. She'll be one of the many...
The Craftsmen's Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival
Small Business Spotlight: Taste the Dough
Hometown Eats: Bull & Bones Brewhaus and Grill