States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines

By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Many states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines this week.

In Connecticut, state employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing requirements by Monday.

As of Thursday, more than 63% of employees were fully vaccinated and 12% have started weekly testing.

Care New England, one of the largest hospital systems in Rhode Island, reports more than 95% of its health care workforce have been vaccinated.

The state is requiring all employees, interns and volunteers at licensed health care facilities to get their first dose by Friday.

Mandate deadlines have already passed in California and New York.

