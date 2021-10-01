Supply chain shortages cause change in school cafeterias

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Supply chain disruptions have caused some changes in school lunches. Pulaski County Public Schools said they’ve had to get a little creative, to make sure kids continue to have access to a healthy lunch.

“The supplies shortage impacts menus because some of the students’ favorites may not be available,” said Ethelene Sadler, the district’s nutrition director.

She says so many rely on school lunch menus—but with current supply chain issues, they’ve had to streamline how they do things.

“We aren’t selling a la carte these days because of the labor shortage. And because we’ve had to streamline our services but the positive is, even though we’ve had to change the way we do things like ---we learned in the pandemic--- there are ways to do things that are effective,” said Sadler.

Sadler said they’ve had success with kids eating lunch in classrooms and making a few changes to menus.

“For example, at our high school the pandemic affected us because we used to have an open salad bar, and during the pandemic, we decided to keep our students safe. We decided to go choose another way to offer fresh, fresh salad to our students. So we package those salads daily,” said Sadler.

She says different manufacturers are also struggling to complete food orders because of labor, transportation, and product challenges.

“Some of the items that our students really like-- that’s their favorite have been on the shortage list,” said Sadler.

However, they worry if the food shortage continues, kids will get tired of getting the same lunch.

Sadler said no matter what they face, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep kids fed.

“When you get in the school nutrition business. If it’s more than. It’s more than a job. It becomes a matter of the heart because we care about our students. We want to provide the nourishment they need every day, and that’s what it becomes,” said Sadler.

The school nutrition director adds she’s grateful to have dedicated managers and staff to make sure no child goes hungry.

