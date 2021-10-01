Suspect arrested for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County child

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halie Dawn Sutton, 20 of Rustburg, was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse in connection to the death of a three-month-old child.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges could be added following consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Sutton is being held on no bond.

Contact 434-332-9716 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with information.

