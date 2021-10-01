Advertisement

University of Lynchburg inaugurates 11th president

(WDBJ)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg University officially inaugurated its 11th president Friday in a special ceremony.

The inauguration of Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar featured singing, dancing, and bagpipes all shared over livestream.

Dr. Morrison-Shetlar came from Western Carolina University, where she was provost and interim chancellor.

While a native of Scotland, she has held academic and leadership positions in Germany, Connecticut and several other states.

As a biologist and servant leader, she said Friday that she’s confident about the immediate and long-term future of the university.

”I knew this was the place for me the very first day I set foot on campus,” she said. “I’m reminded of that moment every day. The pandemic hasn’t dimmed my outlook and in fact it has made me even more hopeful for our future.”

Dr. Morrison-Shetlar and her husband, Dr. Robert Shetlar, officially joined the university community last summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

The university highlighted a number of its recent achievements and upcoming plans.
Radford University hosts its annual state of the university address
FFE Spotlight Preview: Pulaski At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Spotlight Preview: Pulaski County At Hidden Valley Friday Night
All their donations will help support a Home of Hope Orphanage.
Kunga Fest returns, donations to help abandoned girls in India
Pulaski County Public Schools said they’ve had to get a little creative, to make sure kids...
Supply chain shortages cause change in school cafeterias