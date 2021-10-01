Advertisement

Vinton’s Gish Mill officially a historical landmark

The Gish Mill has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gish Mill has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources made it official last week.

The Mill, situated along the south bank of Glade Creek in Roanoke County’s Town of Vinton, ceased operations in 2000.

The oldest portion of the building is a circa 1846 three-story brick structure.

Although its water wheel no longer exists, the mill demonstrates how grain was processed into flour and feed for livestock.

Plans to renovate the structure into a multi-purpose hotel, storefront, and restaurant have been in the works for years now.

