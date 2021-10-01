Western Virginia Water Authority to resume disconnections

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Western Virginia Water Authority said it is set to resume disconnection of services for customers with past-due balances.

It’s for customers with balances more than 45 days past due.

There are ways to keep your water on, including getting financial help.

Those customers need to act fast.

“We want customers to apply for a payment plan, or apply for this assistance because if you get that set up, you will avoid disconnection. If you have a plan to pay, we’re not going to turn off your water,” said Sarah Baumgardner, the Director of Public Relations for Western Virginia Water Authority.

A spokesperson for the company said as of Friday morning, Western Virginia Water Authority has a little more than two thousand customers who are past due.

