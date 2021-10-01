Advertisement

Western Virginia Water Authority to resume disconnections

Western Virginia Water Authority
Western Virginia Water Authority(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Western Virginia Water Authority said it is set to resume disconnection of services for customers with past-due balances.

It’s for customers with balances more than 45 days past due.

There are ways to keep your water on, including getting financial help.

Those customers need to act fast.

“We want customers to apply for a payment plan, or apply for this assistance because if you get that set up, you will avoid disconnection. If you have a plan to pay, we’re not going to turn off your water,” said Sarah Baumgardner, the Director of Public Relations for Western Virginia Water Authority.

A spokesperson for the company said as of Friday morning, Western Virginia Water Authority has a little more than two thousand customers who are past due.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

Dishes offered for judging in the 2019 competition.
Campsite Cookout Competition in Douthat State Park Saturday
The members of Selma's VFD stand with their trophies.
Selma Volunteer Fire Department brings home top prize
Susan Rollinson receives the teddy bear pin marking her the 2021 Christmas Mother.
2021 Christmas Mother named
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Suspect arrested for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County child