Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, N.C. (WDBJ) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday night by the Clayton Police Department for missing two-year-old, Dior Singleton.
He is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for homicide.
Before the vehicle was turned in to a dealership in Georgia, she was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevy Silverado U-Haul 2-door pickup truck with Arizona plates: AL-35574. Officials are working with that lead for additional information.
The Clayton Police Department was able to receive further help from the child’s father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea.
Contact 9-1-1 or 919-553-4611 with information.
