Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old

Courtesy Clayton Police Department
Courtesy Clayton Police Department(Clayton Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, N.C. (WDBJ) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday night by the Clayton Police Department for missing two-year-old, Dior Singleton.

He is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for homicide.

Before the vehicle was turned in to a dealership in Georgia, she was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevy Silverado U-Haul 2-door pickup truck with Arizona plates: AL-35574. Officials are working with that lead for additional information.

The Clayton Police Department was able to receive further help from the child’s father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea.

Contact 9-1-1 or 919-553-4611 with information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
Joseph Minnig Mugshot
Bedford man arrested for rape

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff
Henry County Sheriff asking for raises to retain officers
Danville Public Schools to provide free meals for students
Preview: "The Gates Of Hell"
Preview: "The Gates Of Hell"
The university highlighted a number of its recent achievements and upcoming plans.
Radford University hosts its annual state of the university address