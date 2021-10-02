Danville Public Schools to provide free meals for students

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools announced on Friday that they will start providing free meals for students. Details can be found below:

“Starting this coming Monday (10/4/2021), we will be providing evening meals for our students (free of charge) at the following sites:

Food Truck - Cardinal Village Apartments-651 Cardinal Place, Danville VA, 24541 (Monday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-5:30 PM)

Food Truck - Pleasant View Apartments-101 Pleasant View Ave, Danville VA, 24540 (Tuesday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-5:30 PM)

Food Truck - Purdum Woods Apartments-1575 Richmond Boulevard, Danville VA, 24541 (Wednesday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-5:30 PM)

Food Truck - Woodside Village Apartments-1321 Piney Forest Road, Danville VA 24540 (Thursday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-5:30 PM)

Food Truck - Cedar Terrace Apartments-127 Cedar Place, Danville VA, 24541 (Friday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-5:30 PM)

George Washington High School Gym Parking Lot – 701 Broad Street, Danville VA, 24541 (Thursday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 3:30 PM-4:30 PM)

O.T. Bonner Middle School Cafeteria – 300 Apollo Avenue, Danville VA, 24540 (Thursday’s-Supper Meal (CACFP) 2:15 PM-3:15 PM)

Please spread this great news and have a great weekend!”

