Advertisement

Dry fall weekend ahead next week’s rain

An active pattern is expected next week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny and dry today
  • Limited/no rain through the weekend
  • Better rain chances next week

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday offer up a return of warmer temperatures that will be slightly above average. Highs in the 70s and low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving in Sunday afternoon. We have a slight chance for a showers late Sunday.

RAINY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week and may continue through the end of the week.

Active pattern expected next week.
Active pattern expected next week.(WDBJ Weather)

One high-end scenario shows the potential for heavy rain along the mountains. However, there are other models that keep the heaviest rain out of the area. Bottom-line, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

Models are showing multiple days of rain next week.
Models are showing multiple days of rain next week.(WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Not only do we have Hurricane Sam, but we also now have Tropical Storm Victor. Both of these tropical systems should remain out at see with no direct impacts to the United States. Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

Most Read

1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
WDBJ
Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting
Gavel on sounding block
Big rig driver sentenced after taking teen from Virginia to South Dakota for sex, impregnating her
Crash and Orange and Williamson in Roanoke... 9.30.21
Moped rider hit and killed in NE Roanoke

Latest News

Saturday Morning Update
Unsettled weather returns early next week and sticks around for a while.
Beautiful fall weekend ahead next week’s rain
A major cool down coming as we go through the month of October.
Friday, October 1 -Weekend Outlook
We should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 at kick-off.
Friday, October 1, Morning FastCast