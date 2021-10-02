Dry fall weekend ahead next week’s rain

Sunny and dry today

Limited/no rain through the weekend

Better rain chances next week

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday offer up a return of warmer temperatures that will be slightly above average. Highs in the 70s and low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving in Sunday afternoon. We have a slight chance for a showers late Sunday.

RAINY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week and may continue through the end of the week.

Active pattern expected next week. (WDBJ Weather)

One high-end scenario shows the potential for heavy rain along the mountains. However, there are other models that keep the heaviest rain out of the area. Bottom-line, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

Models are showing multiple days of rain next week. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Not only do we have Hurricane Sam, but we also now have Tropical Storm Victor. Both of these tropical systems should remain out at see with no direct impacts to the United States. Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

