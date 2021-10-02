FFE Player of the Week: Dashawn Lewis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming Colonels were off Friday, but last Friday, they picked up their first win of the season. And quarterback Dashawn Lewis played a starring role.

“At first, I didn’t like it. I didn’t like getting hit. But after I got used to it, and found out I was actually good at it, I was like, yeah, I gotta take this chance.”

Lewis showed he’s real good at it last Friday night, accounting for four touchdowns and 388 combined yards passing and rushing in the Colonels’ 48-0 win over Harrisonburg.

Perhaps the play of the night was this 37-yard touchdown run that looked dead from the snap, but Lewis took matters into his own hands.

“The play was supposed to be a handoff to our running back Nashon Bonds but obviously the snap was a little high, so I just tried my best to corral it in, but I just made a little move, I saw the whole right side of the field open up and I just took it.”

“We know he’s really dangerous on the unscheduled plays, and he made a good job of making those unscheduled plays put up points for us.”

Listed at 5-feet-8 inches, Lewis’s size isn’t going to blow many people away, but he says it’s the intangibles that set him apart on the gridiron.

“My grit and integrity. Obviously, I’m not the average quarterback. I’m small and stuff. A lot of people say I’m too small to play football. That type of stuff encourages me to do better.”

Lewis says NFL stars like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have shown him not all quarterbacks are created equal.

“I kind of laugh because, obviously you want to be the biggest and the fastest, but everybody can’t be that way, and just because you can’t be that way doesn’t mean that you can’t be successful at this sport.”

Not only can Lewis execute the Colonels’ gameplan, but coach Jamar Lovelace says he’s even involved in creating it.

“He does a really good job of suggesting these plays and he’s winking at me and telling me what plays he thinks will work. And he did a good job of distributing the football and really being a leader out on the football field. We always talk about the QB and the coach having the eyes, and I think we were on the same exact page on Friday night.”

The blowout win was the first of the year for Fleming, despite playing well in some close losses.

Now, with the entire district schedule coming up after the bye, Lewis hopes last week’s performance is only the beginning.

“We didn’t play a perfect game, but the film room is very important to this game of football, and just because we got a bye week doesn’t mean we’re gonna lay down or take a week off. We’re gonna keep striving to get better each day.”

“It’s the demeanor that he carries into practice Monday through Thursday. It’s the attitude that he has. It’s the ability that he has to still be getting coached. We always talk about that. Nobody’s too good to keep getting coached. I think he’s taking coaching really well and he’s really made it a focus to get better every week.”

Your Week 5 Friday Football Extra Player of the Week goes to William Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis.

