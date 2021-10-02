Henry County Sheriff asking for raises to retain officers

HENRY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are reporting increased rates of staff turnover, and Henry County is no exception.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told the Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday they’ve lost 16 sworn officers in the past 10 weeks, and if this trend continues, they’ll have to cut back on their services.

“A few of those to the private sector but a few of them went to other agencies for more money,” said Sheriff Perry, who gave county officials a presentation outlining his proposed pay increase for incoming officers and 5% raise for lower-level employees with two or more years on the force.

This would not include raises for senior administration, or himself.

The Sheriff says this is estimated to cost just under $400,000.

The county is also six months away from opening a new jail, needing to hire additional personnel for that location.

“We’ve already hired the first 19, we’re working on the next group of 25, but when we have the ones who retired, resigned, or the ones who just quit here recently, that’s made it particularly difficult,” explains Sheriff Perry.

The office is mandated to keep the jail running, provide services for the court, and serve civil process papers, but everything else may be getting put on the backburner without more staff to go around.

“The people are the ones who will see the biggest impact,” adds Sheriff Perry. “Our community is very important, safety is very important, and I firmly believe in providing citizens with a good level of service and protection, and with that, I wanted to ask them to make an effort to help retain our officers.”

County officials say their financial fate is looking up, pointing out lower unemployment rates compared to their standing in 2010, and a strong reduction in debt, but an investment like this pay increase will take time to examine.

“We don’t leap before we look, we want to make sure we have the ability to do it and do it the appropriate way,” says Brandon Martin, a Public Relations representative for Henry County. “One of the things we’ve done well is we’ve avoided using a lot of our fund balance, which is our savings, to be able to do that and that’s one thing that’s from the financial advisors is that it’s something that’s necessary for one-time expenditures. That’s the best use for it. Not necessarily a raise that we would need to fund year after year moving forward.”

