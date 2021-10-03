Advertisement

Elliott, Cowboys run over top defense, beat Panthers 36-28

Carolina’s Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold walks to the sideline as Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold walks to the sideline as Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates intercepting Darnold's pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

Elliott finished with 143 yards as the Cowboys rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.

The Panthers were without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Most Read

Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant
WDBJ
Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting
Liberty University president Jerry Prevo speaks during convocation Friday.
Liberty University students call for changes after Title IX lawsuit; president addresses community at convocation

Latest News

Team members walk through pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup series auto race Sunday, Oct....
Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday
Johnson, defense help James Madison avoid upset to NH 23-21
Adams, The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24
FFE Player Of The Week 10 1 2021
FFE Player Of The Week Friday Night