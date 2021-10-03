Advertisement

Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

An Italian offshore supply vessel has rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.
The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as...
The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as it prepares to rescue persons from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)(Renata Brito | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean. Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird.

An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue. A Libyan coast guard vessel arrived on the scene shortly afterward to inspect the empty boat.

