Advertisement

Johnson, defense help James Madison avoid upset to NH 23-21

Cole Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a pass with 1:45 to play.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a pass with 1:45 to play as James Madison, the second-ranked FCS team, held off New Hampshire 23-21.

The Dukes led 17-7 at halftime as Johnson hit Reggie Brown for a touchdown in the closing seconds. However, Randall Harris picked of Johnson in the opening minutes of the third quarter and returned it 18 yards for the Wildcats.

Then New Hampshire took the lead, 21-17, when Bret Edwards found Brian Espanet for an 8-yard score after the Dukes lost a fumble.

Most Read

1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
WDBJ
Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting
National Park Service announces it has begun to examine key civil rights sites in MS; Source:...
Bear, provoked by dog, attacks couple in Blue Ridge Parkway parking area
Gavel on sounding block
Big rig driver sentenced after taking teen from Virginia to South Dakota for sex, impregnating her
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant

Latest News

Adams, The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24
FFE Player Of The Week 10 1 2021
FFE Player Of The Week Friday Night
FFE Alleghany At Radford Friday Night
Alleghany at Radford
FFE Bassett At Magna Vista Friday Night
Bassett at Magna Vista