New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite

This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the...
This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Tammy Webber)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A century-old building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite’s iconic hotel has been restored and turned into a visitor’s attraction.

The Chinese Laundry Building was unveiled Friday, recognizing Chinese Americans’ contributions to the early history of the national park.

New exhibits inside tell the story of Chinese workers who helped build critical infrastructure that made tourism to the park possible. They also worked as cooks, laundry workers and gardeners.

Park officials say “it’s about time” that they start sharing the histories of immigrants who made the park what it is today.

