Advertisement

Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday

Talladega has no lights.
Team members walk through pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup series auto race Sunday, Oct....
Team members walk through pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup series auto race Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been rained out and rescheduled for Monday afternoon.

NASCAR pulled the plug early because Talladega does not have lights.

NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it believes it can complete the full distance.

The 500-mile race averages 3 hours, 41 minutes and NASCAR likely would have run out of daylight.

Most Read

Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant
WDBJ
Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting
Liberty University president Jerry Prevo speaks during convocation Friday.
Liberty University students call for changes after Title IX lawsuit; president addresses community at convocation

Latest News

Johnson, defense help James Madison avoid upset to NH 23-21
Adams, The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24
FFE Player Of The Week 10 1 2021
FFE Player Of The Week Friday Night
FFE Alleghany At Radford Friday Night
Alleghany at Radford