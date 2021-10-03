Advertisement

A rainy pattern is setting up for the week ahead

Rain chances increase through the work week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Increasing clouds today
  • A few showers later today into tonight.
  • Daily rain chances this week

SUNDAY

Clouds and humidity will continue to increase ahead of our next front. Highs look to climb into the 70s and lower 80s. A few showers may develop in mountain locations, but the best chances arrive later into the evening and overnight.

Clouds increase through the day.
Clouds increase through the day.(WDBJ Weather)

RAINY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. At the same time, an upper level low over the Southeast will keep our pattern busy with a fetch of Atlantic moisture sustained all week. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week and may continue through the end of the week.

A slow moving system could bring days of rain.
A slow moving system could bring days of rain.(WDBJ Weather)

One high-end scenario shows the potential for heavy rain along the mountains. However, there are other models that keep the heaviest rain out of the area. Bottom-line, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

Localized heavy rain is possible this week.
Localized heavy rain is possible this week.(WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor continue to linger in the Atlantic, but both tropical systems should remain out at sea with no direct impacts to the United States. We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low this could help fuel our wet pattern by the end of the work week.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

Most Read

1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Name released of man shot to death in Roanoke
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
AMBER Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old
WDBJ
Man in hospital after Roanoke shooting
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant
Liberty University president Jerry Prevo speaks during convocation Friday.
Liberty University students call for changes after Title IX lawsuit; president addresses community at convocation

Latest News

Sunday Morning Update
An upper level low pressure system will provide daily rain chances.
Spotty showers Sunday, then fairly soggy next week
Saturday Morning Update
Unsettled weather returns early next week and sticks around for a while.
Beautiful fall weekend ahead next week’s rain