A rainy pattern is setting up for the week ahead

Increasing clouds today

A few showers later today into tonight.

Daily rain chances this week

SUNDAY

Clouds and humidity will continue to increase ahead of our next front. Highs look to climb into the 70s and lower 80s. A few showers may develop in mountain locations, but the best chances arrive later into the evening and overnight.

Clouds increase through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINY NEXT WEEK

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week and may stall out. At the same time, an upper level low over the Southeast will keep our pattern busy with a fetch of Atlantic moisture sustained all week. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week and may continue through the end of the week.

A slow moving system could bring days of rain. (WDBJ Weather)

One high-end scenario shows the potential for heavy rain along the mountains. However, there are other models that keep the heaviest rain out of the area. Bottom-line, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

Localized heavy rain is possible this week. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor continue to linger in the Atlantic, but both tropical systems should remain out at sea with no direct impacts to the United States. We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low this could help fuel our wet pattern by the end of the work week.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

