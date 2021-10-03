Roanoke Valley Comicon returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Comicon returned to the Star City on Sunday. RVC began in 2008 and was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic. It returned to its traditional spring and fall events though in 2021.

It began this morning at Tanglewood Mall as dozens of exhibits were on display, with more than a hundred fans making their way into the event in the first hour.

Its Owner/Operator, Chris Garbee, has been proud of how much its grown over the years, when it began as just a comic focused event.

“It’s actually wonderful. Over the years we went from just comic books only, and we just slowly started expanding into the other areas, and as we did that, we went from a handful of niche collectors coming in, to entire families.”

Garbee admitted 2020 was hard with events being canceled entirely, but is looking forward to continuing planning events for the future.

For more information on the Roanoke Valley Comicon, you can find its website here.

