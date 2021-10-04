Advertisement

Appomattox County Public Schools teacher in running for state teacher of the year

Conroy is honored Monday.
Conroy is honored Monday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County schools celebrated one teacher Monday afternoon.

Brendan Conroy received the Region 8 Teacher of the Year award.

Conroy is the head of the high school’s individual student alternative education program.

With the honor, he’ll also be in the running for state teacher of the year.

“I’m happy I had the opportunity to work with these kids. A lot of kids have a lot of trouble getting through school, especially in today’s day and age with the pandemic going on so to be able to be honored like this leaves me speechless almost,” said Conroy.

Conroy will compete against seven others for state teacher of the year.

