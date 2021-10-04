Advertisement

Blacksburg author visits WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about thrilling new novel

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarah Warburton from Blacksburg recently published her latest novel, “You Can Never Tell.”

A murder-mystery thriller, the novel follows Kacy Tremain as she tries to make a fresh start in Texas following a major scandal at her old job in Manhattan that left her without a career or a best friend. As she learns to make friends again in the Texas suburb of Sugar Land, she soon discovers the couple living next door is not as safe and friendly as they seem. In fact, they might just be responsible for mysterious deaths of more than a dozen people- including some of their neighbors.

Sarah Warburton's new book "You Can Never Tell" is available for purchase at the new and used...
Sarah Warburton's new book "You Can Never Tell" is available for purchase at the new and used bookstore, Blacksburg Books.(Blacksburg Books)

Warburton stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about all the action this book and promote her upcoming meet-and-greet at Blacksburg Books Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

You can follow Warburton on Instagram and check out Blacksburg Books for more author nights with local writers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia
An active pattern is expected for the week ahead.
Rainy pattern setting up for the week ahead
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant

Latest News

Author Sarah Warburton Interview
Grown Here at Home: VDOF Needs Help Collecting Acorns
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 4, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 4, 2021
A frontal boundary stalls across our region trigger showers and storms for most of the week.
Monday, October 4, Morning FastCast