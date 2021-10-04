Blacksburg author visits WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about thrilling new novel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarah Warburton from Blacksburg recently published her latest novel, “You Can Never Tell.”

A murder-mystery thriller, the novel follows Kacy Tremain as she tries to make a fresh start in Texas following a major scandal at her old job in Manhattan that left her without a career or a best friend. As she learns to make friends again in the Texas suburb of Sugar Land, she soon discovers the couple living next door is not as safe and friendly as they seem. In fact, they might just be responsible for mysterious deaths of more than a dozen people- including some of their neighbors.

Sarah Warburton's new book "You Can Never Tell" is available for purchase at the new and used bookstore, Blacksburg Books. (Blacksburg Books)

Warburton stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about all the action this book and promote her upcoming meet-and-greet at Blacksburg Books Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

