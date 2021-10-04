Blessing of the animals marks St. Francis of Assisi feast day

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You may not know that today is the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals.

In memory of the saint and his works, churches will have a blessing of the animals, like the one that was at Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Church on Sunday.

There were 15 pets, including mostly dogs, but also a couple cats, a hamster, and a goat.

They received a traditional blessing and a sprinkling of holy water.

