Branch Group relocates, expands in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Branch Group, a construction company throughout the Commonwealth, is relocating and expanding into a new corporate headquarters along Peters Creek Road.

The company says it will consolidate its three current locations into the new 58,000+ square foot facility.

“We saw the purchase of the former Kroger Regional headquarters as a great opportunity to grow and expand while maintaining our commitment to Roanoke and Southwest Virginia”, said Donald Graul, Branch Group CEO. “Even though we are expanding our presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, a vast majority of our 800 employees live and work in the Roanoke region and this provides us an opportunity to further collaborate on critical projects for our customers.”

The Branch Group was founded in 1963 and provides corporate services and strategic leadership to its operating companies that include Branch Civil, Branch Builds, and G.I. Hopkins/Lacy.

The move is expected in early 2022.

