Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday

KCBD Graphics
KCBD Graphics(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 877,090 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, October 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,749 from Sunday’s 875,341.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,609,562 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 68% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.6% fully vaccinated. 80.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 72.1% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,396,813 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 8.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.8% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 12,908 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,806 reported Friday.

1,832 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,898 reported Friday. 68,812 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia
An active pattern is expected for the week ahead.
Rainy pattern setting up for the week ahead
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
Pro-Life supporters gather in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon.
Pro-Life supporters gather for 33rd annual “Life Chain” in Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you...
CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel
Pro-Life supporters gather in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon.
Pro-Life supporters gather for 33rd annual “Life Chain” in Roanoke
All their donations will help support a Home of Hope Orphanage.
Kunga Fest returns, donations to help abandoned girls in India