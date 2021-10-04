COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 877,090 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, October 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,749 from Sunday’s 875,341.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,609,562 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 68% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.6% fully vaccinated. 80.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 72.1% are fully vaccinated.

9,396,813 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 8.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.8% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 12,908 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,806 reported Friday.

1,832 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,898 reported Friday. 68,812 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

