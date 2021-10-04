Grand jury adds indictments against Roanoke city councilman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke grand jury has indicted a city councilman for larceny, on top of previous indictments for embezzlement.

Robert Lee Jeffrey, Jr. was indicted October 4, 2021 on two counts of felony obtaining money under false pretenses from the Economic Development Authority for the City of Roanoke. The amount of the alleged larceny, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell, is “substantially above the $1,000 threshold for a felony larceny.”

The indictments are based on evidence uncovered as part of the investigation that led to Jeffrey’s earlier indictments for embezzlement; he is accused of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization while working as a property manager. The charges are not connected to his role on the City Council, on which he still sits.

Caldwell says, “As before, we do not consider Mr. Jeffrey to be a flight risk or present a safety risk to the public at large.” He has recommended a $15,000 personal recognizance bond be set, and that Jeffrey be allowed to surrender.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.