Grand jury indicts suspect in abduction and sexual battery

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke grand jury has indicted a Covington man for an attack that took place in downtown Roanoke.

Anthony Texeira, Jr., 32, is charged with abduction with intent to defile, robbery with serious injury, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape.

The attack happened just after midnight September 5, 2021, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell. The victim flagged down a driver, who drove the victim to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Police identified Texeira with the help of downtown security cameras, according to Caldwell, who says additional evidence was obtained with help from the US Marshal’s Office, FBI and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Texeira is being held in Alleghany County on unrelated charges.

