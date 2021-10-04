Advertisement

Hot Springs VFD gets contribution from golf tournament

The check is handed over in a small ceremony at the Omni Homestead.
The check is handed over in a small ceremony at the Omni Homestead.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department got some extra help thanks to golf.

Members of the residents’ association presented the volunteers with a $2,600 check to help with the department’s budget.

The money was the profits from a recent ladies’ golf tournament that’s an annual event at the Homestead.

”We have a very small town, small volunteer fire department, all volunteer,” said Vicki Smith of the Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, “so any kind of sort of donation is taken to heart, and it’s very nice.”>>

The fire department doesn’t have specific plans for the contribution, though they do admit they have their eyes on some extrication equipment.

