Man indicted for murder in death of store clerk

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old man for the killing of a convenience store clerk.

Jamerius Crennell was indicted October 4, 2021 for aggravated murder, robbery resulting in death and using a firearm in a felony.

Crennell is accused of robbing and killing Basil Hubble September 28 at the A&A Market on Moorman Avenue NW.

Aggravated murder is a new crime in Virginia, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell, replacing capital murder. Aggravated murder carries a maximum of life in prison. The same penalty is possible for robbery resulting in death, and the gun charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years behind bars.

