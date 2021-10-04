Man indicted for murder in death of store clerk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old man for the killing of a convenience store clerk.

Jamerius Crennell was indicted October 4, 2021 for aggravated murder, robbery resulting in death and using a firearm in a felony.

Crennell is accused of robbing and killing Basil Hubble September 28 at the A&A Market on Moorman Avenue NW.

Aggravated murder is a new crime in Virginia, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell, replacing capital murder. Aggravated murder carries a maximum of life in prison. The same penalty is possible for robbery resulting in death, and the gun charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years behind bars.

