Mornin’ Motivations: Setting our intentions for a focused fall with Caitlyn Scaggs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From pumpkin patches to fall festivals to Friday night football to pumpkin spice lattes to Halloween, there are a lot of things to love about autumn.

However, fall often flies by because of all the activities we try to cram into that short window of time. Social advocate and lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to encourage us to slow down and prioritize a “focused fall.”

“[Fall] is my absolute favorite,” Scaggs said. “Which is why I feel really strongly about pulling back and being intentional about what you do this fall. So it’s not about doing more, but it’s about being more intentional about what you choose to spend your time and energy on. And sometimes that means a well-placed ‘no.’ It means we can’t do it all and we really have to prioritize the thing that makes the fall so special for us.”

Scaggs created “A Focused Fall” guide that can be found on her website, Boldly Pursue. On the print out she lists four categories to help you makes the most of this season.

Identify Your Musts

Say Yes to What Matters

Say No When Needed

Make Space to be Still

